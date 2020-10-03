Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cut short his four-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region to commiserate with flood victims of the North East Region.

The devastating floods hit three communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality.

Dr Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region was supposed to end on Friday, October 2, but had to visit his home region to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the floods and provide support to thousands of people affected.

Four villages were the hardest hit by the floods, including; Gaagbini, Dimia, Tinkaya and Banawa.

The villages were submerged in flood waters following torrential rains that forced the banks of three dams to break, allowing the water from the dams to rush onto the villages.

Thousands of acres of farmlands and homes were submerged, while livestock had been carried away by the running waters.

It has been confirmed by officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) that a three-year child has died in the process.

The Municipal Chief Executive of West Mamprusi, Arimeyaw Somo Lucky, has been left helpless and has called for support.

The timely visit by Dr Bawumia, a native of the region, was expected to bring much relief to the victims who are currently being housed in public schools and offices of the Municipal Assembly.