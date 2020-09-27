Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cut the sod for the construction of a 10-kilometer Berekum town roads.

It formed part of several roads in the country being funded under Phase One of government’s Sinohydro Infrastructure for Bauxite Agreement.

The sod-cutting ceremony was met with excitement by the Chiefs and people of Berekum.

They expressed their gratitude to the Akufo-Addo led government for prioritising their deteriorated roads, neglected over the years.

Vice President Bawumia, in an address, said the Berekum project was a further demonstration of the immense benefits the Sinohydro agreement,was bringing to the good people of Ghana.

“When we passed the Sinohydro agreement, they (NDC) said it was 419. They even wrote to the International Monetary Fund to stop it.”

“Today, we are cutting the sod for Berekum town roads, which will add to what we have already started here.”

“This is not the only project under the Sinohydro agreement.

” Accra and Kumasi inner city roads are being done, the Tamale Interchange project, the PTC roundabout interchange in Takoradi, the Adenta-Dodowa dual carriage way, the Western and Cape Coast inner city roads, upgrading of feeder roads in Western and Ashanti, Akim Oda-Ofoase-Ayirebi road, Hohoe Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso road, and many others.

The Vice President assured the Chiefs and people of Berekum of government’s commitment to improve their welfare.

The Omanhene of Berekum, Nana Dr Amankra Diawuo said the road project had added to the ongoing road rehabilitation in Berekum.

“As we speak, contractors have started working on the asphalting of some of our roads. I am extremely happy that today, the Vice President is here in Berekum to cut the sod for this Sinohydro road project,” he said.

Nana Diawuo noted that the rehabilitation of the Berekum town roads marked the fulfillment of a request he made to the Vice President during a visit.

“Truly, Vice President Bawumia took it up because some months later, we heard in the media that the government had listed a number of town roads for rehabilitation and Berekum was part of it.

“We all know the great things the NPP government is doing for the people of Ghana. We want to urge the government to keep doing good things to help us and the people of Ghana.”

The Berlin -Sofoakyre road, Kyirebaa road, Patasie road in Berekum were among the roads to be rehabilitated.