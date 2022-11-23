Veep encourages Black Stars

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the senior national football team, the Blackstars, to play their hearts out as they clash with Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, November 24.

Showing some football skills in a video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Dr Bawumia encouraged the Black Stars not to be intimidated by anyone but go all out to win for mother Ghana.

“The moment has come for the Black Stars to take on the world. A group of talented players who have been selected and cannot be intimidated by anyone,” he said.

“I want to urge the Black Stars to play their hearts out for mother Ghana. We can stand the world, we have done it before and we can do it again.”

“Go out and emulate the historic deeds of your predecessors. God bless you all. We can do it, Go Ghana, Go Black Stars!” Dr Bawumia said.

The video, with the #GoBlackstarsGoGhana#QatarWorldCup2022, captures scintillating goals and glorious moments of the Stars in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup matches in Germany and South Africa, respectively.