Veep encourages Ghanaians to keep fit

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the maiden National Fitness Day by encouraging Ghanaians to exercise regularly to improve efficiency and productivity.

He said keeping fit would help individuals to cut down the cost of health expenses and improve their general wellbeing.

Vice President Bawumia gave the advice at the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The day will be observed on the second Saturday of every month across the country.

The Vice President was joined by hundreds of sports enthusiasts including Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the King of the Ga State, Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha, Ghana’s Boxing Legend, Azuma Nelson, professional cyclists, soccer teams selected from second cycle schools in the Greater Accra Region and some Ministers and members of Parliament.

After walking through some principal streets of Accra for nearly two hours, the participants converged at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they took part in aerobics.

Vice President Bawumia, in an address, urged Ghanaians to make the best of the day not only to reduce their medical bills, but to improve efficiency at their respective work places.

‘’If we are healthy in body, we are healthy in mind, and so we want to make sure that Ghana is healthy, and the National Fitness Day should help us build fitness and ensure better productivity,” he said.

“After mooting the idea to the Ministry of Youth and Sports last year, and following President Akufo-Addo’s full backing and subsequent approval by Cabinet, it was really exciting to exercise with Ghanaians from all walks of life, especially the youth, who demonstrated admirable passion throughout the nearly two-hour exercise.”

He commended the Sports Ministry for the successful implementation of the programme and all those who observed the maiden edition across the country.

“I encourage all to embrace regular physical activity to improve our well-being.”

Dr Bawumia rounded up the day by playing table tennis, his favourite sport, with some participants, which generated a lot of excitement at the stadium.

Nii Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, expressed his admiration and support for the initiative and encouraged Ghanaians to exercise regularly to improve on their health.