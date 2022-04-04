Veep Extends Best Wishes To Muslims At Ramadan Fast

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has extended facilitations to all Muslims in Ghana and around the world on the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

In a post on his social media handles, Dr Bawumia wrote: “I extend my best wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and around the world as we commence the month-long Ramadan fast.”

“Let us seek God’s favours for ourselves, families, friends and loved ones.”

The Vice President prayed that the sacred period of devotion would also bring peace, unity and prosperity to the nation.

The month of Ramadan is a 30-day fast, which Muslims worldwide devote themselves to Allah through prayers and fasting.

It is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love and sacrifice to duty.

Muslims, therefore, strive to live by the aforementioned values in Ramadan and beyond, to serve humanity better.

Vice President Bawumia wished all Muslims ‘Ramadan Mubarak”.