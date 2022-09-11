Veep, Ga Mantse, top dignitaries took part in National Fitness Day

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and other top dignitaries joined about thousand Ghanaians in the maiden National Fitness Day on Saturday.

The National Fitness Day which started at the Accra Sports Stadium in the early hours of Saturday attracted about thousand participants in a bid to stay fit and healthy.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia used the occasion to call on Ghanaians to exercise regularly for a healthy mind and body to increase productivity in the country.

He said, ‘’If we are healthy in body, we are healthy in mind, and so we want to make sure that Ghana is healthy, and the national fitness day should help us build fitness and that means better productivity for us”.

The National Fitness Day, an initiative from the Vice President is expected to take place on every second Saturday of every month across the country.

Special aerobic exercise and other sporting disciplines including table tennis was held as part of activities for the day at the Stadium

Some dignitaries that graced the occasion are the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, National Sports Authority Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, former world champion Azumah Nelson, Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

The National Fitness Day was observed across the country.