Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday celebrated the phenomenal track record of President Akufo-Addo on his 77th birthday.

He wished the President long life and heavenly wisdom as he leads the nation to a greater heights.

In a tweet on his social media platforms. Dr Bawumia wrote,”Happy Birthday to my boss.

May God bless you for all the good works you continue to do for Ghana. Your achievements so far have been phenomenal and I wish you long life and heavenly wisdom to keep leading Ghana to greater heights.”

Wife of Vice President Samira Bawumia also celebrated the President on her social media handles as she wrote, “Today, we celebrate a man of bold vision, integrity and a passion to serve our dear nation. Happy birthday Mr President.”

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah wrote on his Twitter page, “#NanaAt77Happy Birthday. Lessons we learnt at your feet are beyond what we could glean from any lecture hall.

”Keep soldiering on for God and country,”

President Akufo-Addo was born on March 29, 1944 in Accra to Mr Edward Akufo-Addo and Adeline Akufo-Addo and his family members featured prominently in the pursuit of the country’s independence and public service afterwards.

His father was Ghana’s Ceremonial President between 1970 and 1972, while his great-uncle, J.B. Danquah, a member of the ‘Big Six’ and his uncle, William Ofori-Atta playing meaningful roles in the history of the country.

President Akufo-Addo became President of Ghana on January 7, 2017 after winning the 2016 general election.