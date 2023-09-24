Veep halts campaign for EC registration exercise

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday announced the suspension of his ongoing nationwide campaign tour for the NPP Presidential Primaries.

He will use the campaign break to visit selected E.C registration centres to encourage party faithful to focus on mobilising eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card.

Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson of the Vice President, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

The Bawumia campaign entreated all party members to take note and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target.