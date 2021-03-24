Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has not given his consent to the proliferation of 2024 presidential candidate posters, a statement from his Office said on Wednesday.

“The Office of the Vice President has taken notice of posters around the country, apparently promoting H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections,” it said.

“For the record, the Vice President has not given his consent to these and other associated activities,” Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson to the Vice President, said in the statement.

He said the Vice President remained focused on assisting His Excellency the President in the execution of his agenda to transform Ghana.

“This is where everybody’s focus should be,” he said.

Over the past two months social media platforms have been awash with posters of Vice President Bawumia purported to be expressing his ambition to contest the NPP’s flagbearer race.

Some political pundits and bloggers have predicted that the NPP’s primaries to elect a presidential candidate to succeed President Akufo-Addo would be a straight fight between Dr Bawumia and Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry.