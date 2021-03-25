Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday held talks with former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

In a tweet on his social media platforms, Vice President Bawumia said the discussions centred on far reaching public policy matters including: digital technology, COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, telemedicine and greenhouse technology.

“Ghana has been on the path of significant digitisation in recent years and we are gearing up to leverage this to stimulate innovation and transformation,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Vice President Bawumia during the Akufo-Addo-led Government’s first term in office, spearheaded government’s digitisation agenda and launched many digital programmes to boost revenue mobilisation and enhance public service delivery.

Some of those initiatives included; the National Digital and Property Addressing System, Mobile Money Interoperability and Payment System, Universal QR Code System, digitisation of land records and Ghana Digital Portal (Ghana.gov).