Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated North East and Savannah Regional Houses of Chiefs for the North East at Nalerigu and Damango respectively.

The inauguration follows the creation of the two regions from the Northern Region last year.

Hitherto, traditional rulers in the new regions belonged to the former Northern Regional House of Chiefs, which was also reconstituted to reflect its new status.

At Nalerigu of the North East Region, the rich culture of the people was in full display as the paramount chiefs and sub chiefs assembled for the historic inauguration of the new House of Chiefs.

The situation was not different in Damongo as the ecstatic residents and chiefs defied a heavy downpour to attend the historic ceremony.

In the two regions, the traditional rulers expressed their appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for granting them their wishes.

They looked forward to a new era and expressed optimism that the creation of the new regions would speed up the development in their respective areas, and enhance their participation in the democratic process.

Vice President Bawumia, speaking at the separate inauguration ceremonies, assured the chiefs of the government’s commitment to expanding infrastructural development in the new regions.

He said significant changes were already in place with massive developmental projects currently ongoing in the two regions and other four new regions.

Vice President Bawumia said apart from a new 100-bed regional hospital which has been earmarked for all new regions, the government was also building ultra-modern Regional Coordinating Council offices, staff bungalows and regional offices for various government departments and agencies in all the newly-created regions.

While assuring the chiefs of the government’s continuous support to strengthen the chieftaincy institution, Vice President Bawumia urged them to partner government and play their roles in the development process.

“We are counting on you to help shape and integrate yourselves into these developments. This way, the contribution of Ghanaians to the concept of governance, which emanates from the integration of royal and aristocratic institutions into the fabric of a republican and democratic framework will be enhanced and strengthened to the benefit of the people,” Dr. Bawumia emphasised.

“I urge you to speak out and join the government’s fight against the ills of our society – corruption, social and economic injustice, crime, and the illegal mining menace in wherever they occur.

“As Chiefs, you have a responsibility, as was done in the days of our forefathers, to help preserve our lands, water bodies and environment,” he added.

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga is now the first-ever President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs while the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresah (I) is the President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Regional Reorientation and Development Dan Botwe and the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Kofi Dzamesi.