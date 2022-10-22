Veep is the best Presidential Candidate for the NPP in Election 2024 – Former Organiser

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has called on the party to endorse Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s Presidential candidate to enhance the fortunes of the party in Election 2024.

“Alhaji Dr. Bawumia gives the NPP the highest chance to win the 2024 General Election and we all must endorse him of the party yearns to retain political power”, Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a former NPP Organiser in the then Brong-Ahafo region stated.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr. Mensah said “it is clear for everybody to see that the Vice President has the ability to bring the development of the nation to the next level”.

“Dr. Bawumia has succeeded in reshaping and reintroducing into the discourse of our body-politics an issue based and intellectually stimulating campaigns and consistently boxed the opposition NDC into the intellectual corner”, he said.

“The country has never witnessed a Vice President type of Dr. Bawumia who has demonstrated vibrancy, teamwork, and activeness in our body politics. He stands tall among his peers due to creativity and thinking faculties”, he added.

Mr. Mensah said failure to endorse Dr. Bawumia would be a great loss to the NPP in the next General Election, saying “if we don’t want to go to the political grave then we must endorse the Vice President to lead us in Election 2024 for overwhelming victory”.

He said the Vice President was largely credited for the nation’s digitalization advances, such as the implementation of the Ghana Card, Mobile Money Interoperability, Digital Address System, Digitization of Passport Application and Births and Deaths.

“The drones and delivery of medical supplies, paperless ports, digitization of football ticketing, as well as the mobile renewal of the NHIS membership which have set the course of development are all the instrumentality of Dr. Bawumia”, Mr. Mensah stated.