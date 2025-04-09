Veep Naana Jane Resting in Good Health Abroad

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has assured Ghanaians that Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku‑Agyemang is in good health and currently on a short medical rest in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on Channel One TV on April 8, he emphasised that her absence from public view is part of a doctor‑recommended recuperation period and not a cause for alarm.

“She is currently in good health and taking a short rest as advised by her doctors and, in short order, she should be back to her duties,” Mr Ofosu stated, adding, “She is in the United Kingdom as I speak.”

His remarks follow similar assurances from Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who earlier dismissed rumours about the Vice President’s wellbeing and confirmed that she is under medical advice to rest. Both officials stressed that the temporary withdrawal from public engagements is in line with standard health protocols for senior officeholders.

Professor Opoku‑Agyemang, Ghana’s first female Vice President since the 2024 elections, has been notably absent from recent state and social functions, prompting speculation on social media. Government spokespeople have repeatedly urged the public to await official updates rather than rely on unverified reports.

Such clarity from senior ministers underscores the importance of transparent communication when high‑ranking officials undertake medical leave. It reflects a growing expectation that governments proactively address health‑related absences to maintain public confidence and ensure continuity in leadership.