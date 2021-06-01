Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has given a cheque for GHC 300,000.00 to the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation towards the purchase of five incubators for selected hospitals across the country.

The donation was done on behalf of the Vice President by his spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako and was received by Mr Kwame Sefa Kayi, Founder of the Foundation.

Dr Boako said inadequate incubators for the survival of pre-term babies at various hospitals motivated the Vice President to provide financial support towards the Project.

Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, led by Kwami Sefa Kayi, Host of Peace FM morning show, popularly known as “Chairman General” over the years, appealed for support from philanthropists and well-meaning Ghanaians to support its “Project 100” initiative.

The Project intended to supply incubators to hospitals across the country to save the lives of pre-term babies.

The Foundation expressed profound gratitude to the Vice President for the kind gesture and lauded him for his philanthropic heart and character.

Dr Bawumia, over the years, had been noted for helping the needy, the poor, the sick and the aged, a trait that had been admired by many.

The Project 100 was founded by Broadcast Journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi in 2014 to help, among other things, reduce infant mortality in Ghana through the purchase and installation of 100 incubators of $10,000 each.