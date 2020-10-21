Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has detailed development projects executed by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government within four years in power.

The response was in reaction to Former President John Mahama’s criticism that, the NPP government has done nothing with the loans it acquired over the past four years.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia detailed various projects the NPP government executed since it assumed office in 2017.

He said the NPP government invested in a total of 18,891 projects across the 260 districts of the country, of which 10,153 were completed while 8,738 were ongoing.

Dr Bawumia wrote, “The former President John Mahama recently asked what the Government of the NPP has used the monies it borrowed during its term for.

“I will provide the former president with some answers and only ask that he takes his time to read. “I will provide some information for the education of the former president, “the Vice President stated.

The NPP in its first term has undertaken more infrastructure projects than any other Government in its first term in the Fourth Republic.

The latest data shows that in total, we have undertaken 18,891 projects, completed 10,153 and 8,738 ongoing.

The details of these projects can be found at the delivery tracker portal:

The infrastructure projects across all sectors can be found in all the 260 districts.

Some of the projects include:

Road Infrastructure (Ongoing and Completed), 751 km of Asphaltic Overlay (largest in history), Tema Interchange, Tamale Interchange, Pokuase Interchange, PTC Interchange, Takoradi, Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange, 79 steel, concrete, and footbridges across the country, with 46 of them completed and 46 cocoa road projects completed since 2017 Some are; Bimbilla -Salaga road, Gushegu- Nalerigu road, Nakpayili, Wulensi-Kpandai, Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodopepesu, Kpando-Nkonya-Worawora, Nandi Junction-Doedokope, Krachi-Banda, Dambai Town roads, Rehabilitation of selected roads in Agbogbloshie – main road and links, Reconstruction of Otano Junction to School junction Adjiriganor, Rehabilitation of Old Fadama Area Reads, Asphaltic overlay works of selected roads in Adentan Municipality, Asphaltic Overlay works of selected roads in Okaikwei North Municipality, Asphaltic Overlay of selected roads in Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly

Others are; Bunkpurugu-Nalerigu-Nakpanduri-Binde road, Nalerigu-Gbintiri road, Yagaba-Mankragu road, Wulugu-Wiase road, Chereponi Town Roads, Bunkuprugu Town Roads, Nalerigu Town Roads, Walewale Town Roads, Kete-Krachi Town Roads, Nkonya – Kwamikrom Road, Worawora – Jasikan Road, Kumasi Inner City Roads, Cape Coast Inner City roads, Sunyani Inner City roads, Prestea Inner City Roads, Accra Inner City Roads, La Beach Road, Dualization of Ho Main Road, Obeyeyie-Amrahia-Ablekuma road, Dormaa Town roads, Atebubu town roads, Atebubu-Kwame-Danso, Akim-Oda-Ofoasekuma, Sampa-Jinini, Bawjiase-Swedru, Osiem-Begoro, Anwiankwanta – Obuasi

And Mampong – Kofiases.

The rest are; Nsuta-Beposo, Benchimaa – Adjoafua, Bolga-Bawku – Polmankon, Bolga – Naaga, Lawra-Hamile, Akrodie-Sayereso, Tepa- Bomaa, Hwidiem Town Roads, Kenyasi Town roads, Mim Town Roads, Bechem Town roads, Cape Coast Twifo Praso, Mankessim-Ayeldo-Abura, Dunkwa-Awisem, Dunkwa Town Roads, Bridge over river Pra, Akontombra-Wiawso, Akontombra-Boadi, Juaboso-Dadieso, Juaboso Town Roads, Daboya – Makarigu roads, Essan/Debiso Town roads and Enchi-Elubo.

On Agriculture, he named Ongoing and Completed projects as 439 small earth dams (one village one dam) – 375 complete, 19 irrigation projects, Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam, 80 1000MT warehouses (one district one warehouse), 100 Green houses and three Greenhouse Training Centres with commercial components, at Dawhenya, Akumadan, and Bawjiase constructed.

On Ongoing and Completed health projects the Veep mentioned 439 CHPS compounds, 55 maternity blocks, 69 Clinics.

He said Out of 30 health infrastructure projects inherited by the NPP, we have completed 16 of them including; 10 polyclinics and two district hospitals.

“There is also ongoing construction of another nine district hospitals starting at Dronbonso, Twedie, Manso Nkwanta, Sobronum, Jumapo, Adukrom, Chiase Kwabeng, Anyinam.

He mentioned 600 bed regional hospital in Koforidua, 500 bed military hospital in Afari, Children and Maternity block at KATH, Rehabilitation of Tetteh Quarshie, Kibi, and Atibie hospitals, First ever Infectious disease center-Kwabenya, Zipline Drone Center – Omenako, Zipline Drone Center – Walewale, Zipline Drone Center – Mampong, Zipline Drone Center – Sefwi Wiawso and 307 well-equipped state of the art ambulances.