Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry for planning to build a residential and livelihoods empowerment centre for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The project falls under the Church’s Village Project to economically empower PWDs to realise their potentials.

In a tweet, Dr Bawumia wrote, “I am already excited to learn about this laudable project and want to be associated with it by assisting in whatever way I can to make it a reality”.

In a related development, the Anglican Diocese of Accra told the Vice President about the Church’s plans to establish a 1,000-acre rubber plantation to improve livelihoods.

Vice President Bawumia expressed the government’s commitment to continuously collaborate with faith-based organizations to set up development-oriented projects to boost economic development.