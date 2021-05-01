Disability

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry for planning to build a residential and livelihoods empowerment centre for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The project falls under the Church’s Village Project to economically empower PWDs to realise their potentials.

In a tweet, Dr Bawumia wrote, “I am already excited to learn about this laudable project and want to be associated with it by assisting in whatever way I can to make it a reality”.

In a related development, the Anglican Diocese of Accra told the Vice President about the Church’s plans to establish a 1,000-acre rubber plantation to improve livelihoods.

Vice President Bawumia expressed the government’s commitment to continuously collaborate with faith-based organizations to set up development-oriented projects to boost economic development.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCOVID-19: May Day celebration remains low-key in Koforidua
Next articleOkyenhene urges students to develop entrepreneurial skills
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here