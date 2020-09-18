Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has supported the establishment of a Strategic National Stockpile, which the country can immediately fall on to deal with future public health emergencies.

He endorsed the recommendation by the National Security COVID-19 Technical Committee for provision of the necessary impetus to the National Relief Fund to provide immediate support for deployment of personnel and coordination of appropriate responses to national emergencies.

Dr Bawumia also lauded the inter-ministerial and inter-agency partnership in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and supported the call that a national blue print should be drafted to serve as a benchmarked for managing future emergencies.

Speaking at an appraisal ceremony of the National Security Operation COVID-19 Taskforce in Accra, Vice President Bawumia commended faith-based and civil society organisations for their enormous support in the successful management of the pandemic.

He commended the National Security COVID-19 Technical Committee for the yeoman’s job and called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to avoid complacency and adhere strictly to the preventive directives, especially the wearing of nose masks, to avert any potential spikes.

He said President Akufo-Addo’s leadership in tackling the pandemic was crucial and phenomenal, especially by relying on science and data from health experts in taking decisions.

Over the past six months Ghana had recorded 45,655 confirmed COVID-19 cases after conducting more than 450,000 tests.

Currently, Ghana has the lowest infectious rate in Sub-Saharan Africa, with less than 600 active cases and over 44,000 recoveries, representing 97.5 per cent, with 294 deaths, representing 0.64 per cent fatality rate.

Dr Bawumia noted that the country adopted innovative approaches in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, which had boosted her reputation globally and rated among the top six best countries in the world in tackling the pandemic.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic was a major threat to national security and since there was no blue print, it led to the setting up of a general framework and technical taskforce, which applied the three Ts – testing, tracing and treatment – in managing the virus.

Also the Enhanced Contact Tracing helped to chase the virus, rather than waiting for it, he added.

Mr Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister of National Security, who chaired the National Technical COVID-19 Committee, read the Committee’s report and recommendations.

The Committee recommended the increase in testing capacity of infectious diseases in the country, establishment of a National Strategic Stockpile to manage future public health emergencies, and ensuring uniformity and compliance in all protocols.