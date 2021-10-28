Veep to lead town hall meeting on government’s digitisation programme

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 lead an interactive townhall meeting on the Government’s digitisation programme at the Ashesi University College, Berekuso Campus, in the Eastern Region.

The meeting will afford the Vice President the opportunity to explain the various digitisation initiatives undertaken by the Akufo-Addo-led administration since 2017 and those outlined to be rolled out in his second term.

The event will also allow the students of Ashesi University College and other stakeholders to ask questions and provide feedback on the impact of the digitisation programmes on public services and ease-of-doing business.

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced this at a media briefing in Accra.

The event will be televised on some television stations and online platforms across the country at 17:30 hours.