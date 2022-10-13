Veep urges contractor to speed up work on Agenda 111 hospital in Gwollu

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has entreated the contractor working on the Agenda 111 hospital project at Gwollu in the Upper West Region to endeavor to complete the work on schedule.

He said the difficulty in accessing timely and quality healthcare services by many communities in the area informed the decision by the Government to embark on the project.

Dr Bawumia said this at Gwollu in the Sissala West District during his visit to the district to interact with the chiefs and elders and inspect the progress of work.

“We have over 90 districts in Ghana without district hospitals after 65 years of independence,” he said.

The hospital in Sissala West would help bridge the gap and provide health care for most of the people.

The Vice President assured the chiefs and people of government’s resolve to address their concerns on healthcare, education and security among others.

On education, he directed the management of the Gwollu Senior High School to take stock of the needs of the school to enable the Ministry of Education to properly address them.

Vice President Bawumia said since coming into office, the Akufo-Addo-led Government had completed 29 E-blocks inherited from the previous administration to improve access to secondary education.

He assured of the completion of the abandoned Zini E-block to enhance access to education, adding: “I will be your messenger to the GETFund to get it on course.”

“One of the problems is the road issue in the Sissala area, and I don’t need anybody to tell me about it,” he said, and that government was working hard to get it fixed.

“We are here to get a better understanding of the problem and I promise that something will be done to address them to provide relief for the people.”

Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV, the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, mentioned challenges in health, water, education, security, and the need for a magistrate court for Gwollu and appealed to the Vice President to intervene.