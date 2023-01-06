Vegetable traders advised to sprinkle water consistently on their goods

Vegetable traders in some markets in Tema have advised the public to consistently sprinkle water on their vegetables to preserve them and keep it in freshwater or the refrigerator as the dry season takes away the moisture in them.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema Community One market, Ms. Gifty Sabuno a Vegetable trader advised that during the harmattan season, it’s good to keep carrots and green pepper in a plastic bag as well.

She said cabbage should be kept in a normal stage to avoid shrinking and lettuce must be kept in a plastic bag for storage.

She said the quality of lettuce could deteriorate when left in water for three days or more and it was better to sprinkle water on it to keep it moisturized.

Madam Patricia Anumu reiterated that the harmattan season was causing the dryness of vegetables especially the carrot as the weather drained the moisture in the vegetables making them lose their freshness.

She said green pepper and cucumber must be stored in a sack to prevent them from shrinking.

Ms. Mama Wiafe said it’s advisable to store vegetables like carrots and potatoes in water to keep them hard.