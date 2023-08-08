Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at Gunpoint

On Monday evening, a daring incident took place in Tamale as the official vehicle of the Savannah Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission was forcibly taken at gunpoint.

The event happened right in front of his residence in the Bi-water suburb of the Northern Regional capital, creating a sense of unease among the local community and authorities.

The victim had barely arrived home when this horrifying experience unfolded. With firearms in hand, two armed robbers approached him, swiftly taking control of the situation. Under threat, the Savannah Regional Director was compelled to surrender his Toyota Hilux double cabin Pickup, which bore the license plate GV 301-22.

In response to this brazen act, the Tamale Police have launched an intensive manhunt for the culprits. Their efforts are resolute in tracking down the suspects and ensuring the recovery of the stolen vehicle.