Vehicle owners urged to uphold vehicle maintenance culture

Vehicle owners have been charged to uphold a maintenance culture as a way of reducing road accidents, Mr Francis Johnny Amegayibor, Former General Sales Manager, Silver Star Auto Limited has stated.

Good vehicle maintenance culture was not necessarily about changing the vehicle oil as and when the driver felt the need, but how informed drivers were about vehicles and the best oils or lubricants to use at a particular point in time.

Mr Amegayibor who is also a Former Treasurer of the Ghana Automobile Distribution Association (GADA), said, the smartest way to ensure that a car did not break down was to undertake maintenance approved by industry experts.

Mr Amegayibor, who is also a Former Board Member of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) was speaking at the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency and the Tema MTTD Road Safety Campaign platform.

He appealed to vehicle owners to regularly change their engine oils and other lubricants as part of their car maintenance culture to keep vehicles in good shape.

He said a vehicle’s engine was its mainstay and does not only propel it, but its maintenance was important to prolong its lifespan: “the oil and lubricants in the vehicle’s engine severs many functions and cannot be left without proper care”.

He said the motor oil in the vehicle lubricates the moving parts, helps act as a sealant against debris, cools the engine, reduces wear and tear, and helps improve engine health.

He said that depending on the type of vehicle and the kind of oil the vehicle owner was using, they needed to change both the oil and the oil filter at least every three months”.

Mr Amegayibor stressed that drivers must check the pressure of their tyres before using the vehicle as that gave the vehicle the right control and failure to do such checks could lead to accidents.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency said the GNA-TEMA and MTTD Road Safety Project seek to create consistent and systematic bi-weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitise drivers on road safety regulations.

He noted that the campaign is a behavioural change advocacy embarked on to ensure that religious and traditional leaders, politicians, security officials, gender advocates, and state and non-state actors use the platform to educate their constituents about the need to adhere to road safety measures.

Mr Ameyibor appealed to religious and traditional leaders to use their platforms to speak to their subjects about the need to drive safely, “let’s constantly caution the driving public as well as pedestrians to be careful on the road”.

The GNA Tema Regional Manager commended the Tema Regional MTTD for the support and the work of ensuring that the roads are safe for all.