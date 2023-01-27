Vehicle runs into traders at Kumasi Suame roundabout

One person died on the spot while many others were injured when a commercial vehicle ran into traders at the Suame roundabout in Kumasi on Thursday dawn.

The injured have been rushed to the Tafo government hospital while the body of the deceased, a female yet to be identified, has been deposit at a morgue.

The driver of the vehicle is in police custody.

An eye witness told the Ghana News Agency that the driver of the vehicle which was coming from Pankrono towards Kejetia, lost control when he was negotiating the roundabout and crashed into the traders who were selling by the roadside.

He said the deceased who would be around 40 years, was trapped under the vehicle for more than 20 minutes before she was removed.

A police source at the Suame Police station who confirmed the accident, said the police was investigating the matter