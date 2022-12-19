Vehicular movements in Accra difficult ahead of Christmas

Vehicular movements, especially during rush hours, have become more difficult six days to the Christmas festivities in Accra, Ghana’s capital city.

Heavy traffic is witnessed on major roads in the city, with the situation on some bypasses slowing to a crawl as desperate drivers try to manoeuvre their way to various destinations.

The Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) survey over the weekend (Friday and Saturday) of some principal routes, including the Akasanama-Kwame Nkrumah Circle Link Road, Ringroad Central, Farra Avenue, Kojo Thompson Road, Nii Tetteh Ankama Street, saw tens of thousands of commuters and motorists virtually immobilised by the traffic.

The story was not different from the Accra-Tema motorway, as well as the Ayikuma Avenue, Liberia Road, Barnes-Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park Road, Adabraka Market-South Liberia Road, Professor Atta Mills-28th February Road.

Greater Accra, per the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), has an approximately 5, 455, 692 population – being one of the fastest growing suburbs in the West African sub-Region.

This has aggravated the traffic situation given the upsurge in commercial activities within the Central Business District, according to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Edem Cudjoe, a taxi driver, who shuttles the Chorkor-Accra Beach Road, in an interview, described this year’s traffic congestion ahead of the Yuletide as “more frustrating” as compared to last year’s.

“The heavy traffic is taking a toll on our business as taxi drivers. The development results in more fuel consumption, however, we are unable to pick as many passengers as we wish to compensate for the losses incurred,” he told the GNA.

In another development, Maame Afua Fofie, a trader at the Kaneshie Market, who resides at Kasoa, said she had spent several hours on the road on her way home due to the heavy traffic.

With the foregoing, the principal roads could be set for a gridlock, particularly at peak times of the pre-Christmas shopping.

The Accra Central Business District (CBD) has become a major converging point for traders from all walks of life during the Yuletide, and a considerable number of people are expected to flock the area to sell and buy a variety of merchandise for the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has deployed personnel on the major roads to direct traffic.