Venezuelan lawmaker describes unilateral sanctions as a ‘plague’

Unilateral sanctions, or coercive measures, imposed by the United States “are a true plague against humanity,” President of Venezuela’s National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez said Monday.

In a speech to the Russia-Latin America International Parliamentary Conference in the Russian capital Moscow, Rodriguez denounced unilateral coercive measures as “erroneously” called sanctions when in reality they are unconventional warfare measures.

“They are aimed precisely at attacking the state of well-being that a people has achieved, attacking their right to health, technology, development, food, culture and education,” he said.

The real objective of unilateral sanctions is to “bend” the people and take away their right to choose the government they want, he added.

At least 30 countries, or some 28 percent of the world’s population, “suffer the rigors” of 26,162 sanctions imposed by a single country, according to Rodriguez.

With that in mind, he stressed the importance of moving towards a multipolar world based on mutual respect, sovereignty and cooperation between countries.