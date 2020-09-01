Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned over 100 political opposition leaders who are serving sentences or face criminal charges, ahead of the Dec. 6 parliamentary elections.

Communication and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said the move aimed to “promote peaceful coexistence and the resolution of controversies through constitutional, electoral and peaceful channels.”

A total of 27 deputies from different political parties with pending legal proceedings are among the pardoned.

The pardons represent a guarantee of all parties’ participation in the legislative elections, said Rodriguez.