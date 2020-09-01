Reporters gather to cover the news of death-row criminal Muhammad Kamaruzzaman, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party's assistant secretary general, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 6, 2015. Bangladesh's largest Islamist party has called a non-stop 48-hour national strike after the country's apex court Monday morning upheld its previous verdict on its leader Muhammad Kamaruzzaman, rejecting his plea for reviewing death penalty for crimes against humanity during the country's war of independence in 1971. (Xinhua/Shariful Islam) (azp)
Reporters gather to cover the news of death-row criminal Muhammad Kamaruzzaman, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party's assistant secretary general, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 6, 2015. Bangladesh's largest Islamist party has called a non-stop 48-hour national strike after the country's apex court Monday morning upheld its previous verdict on its leader Muhammad Kamaruzzaman, rejecting his plea for reviewing death penalty for crimes against humanity during the country's war of independence in 1971. (Xinhua/Shariful Islam) (azp)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned over 100 political opposition leaders who are serving sentences or face criminal charges, ahead of the Dec. 6 parliamentary elections.

Communication and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said the move aimed to “promote peaceful coexistence and the resolution of controversies through constitutional, electoral and peaceful channels.”

A total of 27 deputies from different political parties with pending legal proceedings are among the pardoned.

The pardons represent a guarantee of all parties’ participation in the legislative elections, said Rodriguez.

