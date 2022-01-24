Venture into fashion to become economically independent – Expert advises youth

The Chief Executive Officer of El-An School of Fashion and Design, Madam Elfrida Annan, has advised Ghanaian youth to see the fashion and design sector as an opportunity and a realistic choice for acquiring skills that will enable them to gain control over their economic well-being.

According to the fashion and Design Expert, it is very noteworthy for the youth to embrace a vocational job for themselves because that is the gateway to their financial stability and economic freedom, which would forever be a part and parcel of their lives.

She cautioned the youth to use the early months of the year as a sober reflection of their lives to strategize and restructure their goals by including a vocation as part of their plans for the year, which she assured that it would be the ultimatum to alleviating the tag of unemployment on them.

The CEO of El-An School of Fashion made this clarion call while interacting with some youth in Accra on her birthday, January 18, about the need to acquire vocational skills for themselves.

Adding to the above, the El-An School of Fashion and Design CEO indicated that fashion and design has always been the vocation of yesterday, today and would forever remain a demanding vocation because the world is totally ruled by fashion.

Further to the above, she mentioned that fashion always pave way for very several opportunities both locally and internationally, and also accomplishes one’s ambition in the fashion industry.

On her part, when an individual is going to learn fashion, it was important for the youth to enroll in an illustrative, practical, and intensive school that has all it takes to bring out the best of fashion and design sense in the trainee.

The aforementioned, she reiterated is the exact hallmark of El-An School of Fashion and Design which has the track record of transforming fashion and design enthusiasts into fashion designers who are making magnificent strides in their vocational endeavours.

At El-An School of Fashion and Design, students are taught how to be excellent entrepreneurs and quality marketers of their fashion and design products which helps them to be top-notch in the competitive market.

Madam Annan underscored that El-An School of Fashion creates an enabling environment for students to quickly adapt to new trends that make a designer very sought-after in her classic and elegant styles used.

El-An school of fashion is noted for its uniqueness in imbibing good values in its students through the available well-curated programmes including fashion design, bridal, toiling, and draping among several value-for-money courses, adding that more information and interactions about the school could be enquired and made through Facebook.

Elfrida Annan who has a staunch passion for seeing the youth achieve their goals and making impacts in society said fashion and design is a prestigious vocation which has the ability to launch an individual into his or her breakthrough in life.

By: Raissa Sambou