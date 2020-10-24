Veolia Ghana Limited, a sub-contractor of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, has handed over the refurbished Nana Ponkoh Junior High School classroom blocks at Kunka, in the Obuasi Municipality to the community.

The GH? 117,053 project, which was completed in three months, would help create a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Sustainability Manager of AngloGold Ashanti speaking at the ceremony said, Veolia as a sub-contractor, had set the pace to leave a legacy in the Obuasi community.

He said the company, aside employing the local people in the community, was also contributing to the infrastructural development of the community and urged the people to work together to speed up development in the community.

Ms Afia Boatemaa Oppong, Human Resource Manager of Veolia, said the rehabilitation was in response to an appeal made by the school authorities and the Kunka community.

She said it was also part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to support the communities in which they operated in order to forge good relationships and create a good image for the company.

Mrs Regina Teni Mumuni, Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, said the government was committed to ensure that every child in Ghana had access to quality education in every part of the country.

She commended Veolia for the project and urged the people and the school authorities to work to ensure that the blocks were maintained regularly to prolong their lifespan.

Nana Yaw Mintah,Kontihene of Kunka, thanked the company for the assistance and appealed for an ICT laboratory to aid computer training in the school.

Mrs Elizabeth Adoku, headteacher of the school commended Veolia for its prompt response and coming out to refurbish the school and added her voice for the construction of an ICT centre for the school.