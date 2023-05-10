Vera Yayra Hayibor, NDC’s Tsetsefly to unseat NPP’S Elephant, Peter Amewu in Hohoe

Having emerged in the political space, amongst 5 other candidates aspiring to lead the NDC Parliamentary contest in Hohoe, Vera Yayra Hayibor, an NDC loyalist and a Ph.D. student from the University of Glasgow in the UK, is optimistic that her candidature fits best ahead of the competition to claiming back the Parliamentary seat of Hohoe from the NPP’s Hon. Peter Amewu.

The aspirant believes her motivation to lead the NDC in Hohoe, is derived from the need to have a lot more female representation to add up to the quality in parliament. She said this on the premise of the small number of female representation in Parliament on both the Majority and the minority sides as compared to their male counterparts.

Vera, also believes there’s the need to heed the call of her constituents as a young inspiring agent who believes in social democracy to help change the narrative in the area hence her establishment of various interventions in the area to give livelihood to the people.

Constituents of Hohoe, are already benefiting from skills training in powdered and liquid soap, antiseptic, etc. amongst others which according to the aspirant, would turn their lives around as a way of boosting their economic situation.

Beneficiaries of these interventions can now boast of having the needed skills in producing their soap for home consumption as well as selling to care for other needs of the family. On this, they expressed gratitude to the MP for making Vera Yayra Hayibor and appealed for more livelihood empowerment training to continue to offer the youth some economic benefits.

She also noted that the farmers were not left out of her interventions considering the use of agriculture in the constituency, however, most of these charitable projects were off-camera until the need to join the parliamentary contest which left her with no choice but to speak about them during media appearances. She believes a lot more attention on agriculture in the constituency and the country as a whole could turn things around. About 150 people from Hohoe and Axor (Wli, Fodome, Dzogbega & Gbledi ) communities were trained to produce their weedicides for daily use. According to her, mushrooms & snail farmings amongst others are all part of the skills training that are next in line to bring about multiple streams of income for economic prosperity in the constituency.

So far, many young people in the Hohoe Constituency have benefitted from her apprenticeship program aimed at equipping the constituents with sustainable jobs in her bid to develop the human resource of the area and the development of the constituency.

It would be recalled that on several occasions, the aspirant noted that it would be rhetoric or meaningless without bringing developments and transformation to the people she would lead, therefore her determination to achieve her political vision through these apprenticeship projects.

In what she described as an Inclusive Transformational Agenda, She urged beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunities and also appealed to delegates to allow her to lead and serve to serve her people.

As part of efforts to support the NDC Party in the area, the aspirant donated some plastic chairs for the smooth running of the office at Tsevi. She noted that logistical constraints cannot impede the visibility of the NDC Party in the constituency. Many NDC party loyalist who spoke off records believes the aspirant is a quality material for greater appointments in government that would bring the needed development to the Hohoe constituency should she be voted for to lead the NDC in winning the seat from NPP.

She’s very optimistic to win victory over NPP’s John Peter Amewu

Source: Lambert Donkor