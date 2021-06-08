Myanmar’s ousted government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, can expect a verdict by mid-August, her lawyer said on Monday.

Suu Kyi faces a slew of charges and has been under house arrest since a military coup in February.

“All of the cases have been classified as ‘simple’ and are expected to be completed within 180 days,” one of her lawyers, Khin Maung Zaw, said after a hearing in the capital, Naypyidaw.

The judiciary accuses the 75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate of several offences, including violations of foreign trade laws in connection with radio equipment found in her house.

She also faces another charge of violating Covid-19 restrictions

Most recently, the military junta brought a case for an alleged violation of a state secrets law that dates back to colonial times. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years. The most serious charge so far is that of “incitement to sedition.”

Many see the charges as an attempt by the military to permanently exclude Suu Kyi from politics.

Suu Kyi was granted access to her lawyers two weeks ago for the first time since the coup. She met her defence team again on Monday.

She seemed to be in good health, Khin Maung Zaw said.

However, she asked her lawyers to obtain food and some medicines as she did not want to accept them from the junta, they said.

In total, Suu Kyi has spent some 15 years under house arrest, including under an earlier regime.

Since the military staged a coup in early February and deposed the civilian government, there have been protests throughout the country, despite a bloody crackdown by the regime.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit, at least 849 people have been killed and more than 5,800 people have been detained since the military coup.

About 20 civilians were killed in clashes with soldiers from Myanmar’s military junta in the southern Ayeyarwady River delta region on Saturday, according to a report.