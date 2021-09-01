Verify content From Social Media Before disseminating -Professor Karikari advises Journalists.

A renowned communications educator Professor Kwame Afum Karikari has advised media practitioners to always authenticate materials lifted from social media platforms before disseminating for public consumption.

This is simply because social media contents are not constrained by editorial decisions. People simply post whatever they feel like without any limitation. And this has the tendency of wreaking havoc.

It is in this regard, media practitioners need to show professionalism by taking out the sting in some pieces of information they come across; if they intend to publish those at all.

This he said would help them to stand out as professionals in the field of journalism. Adding that portraying professionalism would also enhance the credibility and trust the audience has for them.

The seasoned Journalist gave this salient advice at the third edition of MTN’s thought leadership program, dubbed BRIGHT Conversations which was held under the theme: “Promoting Professionalism in The Era of Social Media And Citizen Journalism”.

According to him, the rise of social media in the digital era has created an expansion in terms of freedom of expression.

This he said, social media has provided a platform for every ad-hoc group to share ideas by forming a basis for social interaction of all kinds.

However, Professor Kwame Afum Karikari underscored the need for media practitioners to use Social Media judiciously to address challenges thwarting national development.

Touching on the proliferation of media houses in the country, he noted that it has helped to diffuse tension since one has the right to ignore stations with information that has the tendency of causing mayhem.

About Professor Kwame A. Karikari

Professor Kwame A. Karikari is a seasoned Journalist who practiced Journalism in the 1980’s and served as Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

He moved from the field as a journalist to the classroom to teach Journalism and Mass Communications.

He was for several years a professor at the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, and the former Dean of the School of Communication Studies at the Wisconsin International University College. He has over the years been involved in training journalists in several African countries.

Professor Karikari is also an activist pursuing Social Justice and Human Rights causes in Africa, including democratic reforms in Ghana.

He serves on the Boards of a number of African and International Rights Organizations and on the editorial boards of academic publications.

He is the founder and former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa.

He is currently the Director at the Centre for Communication Education Research and Professional Development at the University of Education, Winneba.

He is the Board Chairman of Graphic Communications Group and also a board member of the Media Foundation for West Africa.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh