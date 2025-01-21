Vermont Tops List of States Struggling the Most with Breakups, New Study Reveals

Heartbreak is never easy, but it appears that some states in the U.S. experience it more intensely than others.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, a new study by Tracy’s Dog, an online adult product retailer, reveals which states are most likely to turn to the internet for help coping with a breakup.

The study analyzed over 5,000 breakup-related search terms, such as “How to get over a breakup,” “Why can’t I move on from my ex,” and “Therapists near me for heartbreak,” using Google Trends data. The results revealed that Vermont leads the nation in breakup-related searches, with 685 searches per 100,000 residents. Common queries from the Green Mountain State include the desire for advice on “how to get over a breakup.” Despite Vermont’s serene landscapes, it seems even its picturesque environment can’t ease the pain of a broken heart.

Wyoming follows closely behind, with 621 searches per 100,000 people. Its residents are frequently searching for ways to “stop missing someone.” Rhode Island ranks third with 534 searches per 100,000 residents, with many looking to understand the emotional turmoil of breakups by searching for “Why do breakups hurt so much?”

Alaska and Hawaii round out the top five, with 525 and 522 searches per 100,000 people, respectively. Alaskans seem to turn to music for solace, as “Songs to help with a breakup” is a popular search, while Hawaii’s focus is on practical advice, such as “How to deal with heartbreak?”

Smaller states like Delaware and New Hampshire also appear on the list, with Delaware residents searching for answers like “Should I text my ex?” and New Hampshire residents seeking therapy with the query “Therapists near me for heartbreak.” North and South Dakota’s residents search for closure and hope, with North Dakota searching “Why can’t I move on from my ex?” and South Dakota asking “How to win my ex back?”

At the other end of the spectrum, Florida and Texas show less urgency in seeking online breakup advice, with just 270 and 274 searches per 100,000 people, respectively. Floridians, in particular, seemed less inclined to search for guidance on coping with heartache, while Texas residents were more interested in understanding their ex’s behavior, with “Why did my ex move on so quickly?” topping the list.

The study, which analyzed a variety of breakup-related keywords, paints a clear picture of the emotional struggles in different parts of the U.S. Whether it’s seeking comfort through music or looking for professional help, these findings highlight the diverse ways people cope with the pain of a breakup.