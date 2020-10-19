The third edition of the Verna Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) witnessed some emotional moments as thriving Ghanaian women received glowing accolades for their efforts in making the society a better place amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s awards themed: “The Role of Women In the Fight” saw popular TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso known in showbiz as Delay receive the top gong on the night having delivered an epic acceptance speech.

“I am overwhelmed, humbled, challenged, and inspired at the same time. There is saying that to whom much is given much is expected, it means that I have been tasked to do more to push myself and keep inspiring women regardless of where you are coming from, your looks, and also your educational background,’’ she said.

There were many inspiring stories told on the night and the story of Comfort Oduro Nyarko, the Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur, was indeed an inspiring one.

“What I do as an entrepreneur is to move around local shops and train shop owners on the efficient use of their little resources and in the process I realized most of them had leaks in their businesses.

“I also equip them with the requisite skills in enhancing their business and I do organize seminars for them on ways on improving their business and it has indeed made businesses better.

“I would deem this award as divine intervention and restoration and I want to dedicate this award to entrepreneurs who have persevered in their various fields as they continue to thrive in their businesses,” she said in her acceptance speech.

There were numerous women who were being recognized for the first time in their fields of endeavours and Dr. Mensah Kabu who was adjudged the Outstanding Woman in Health was one of them and she had this to say in her acceptance speech.

“I want to God Almighty for this award and organizers of these awards for creating this awards scheme to recognize women for the little they do in impacting society.

“I want to dedicate the award to my family who have been supportive and to all men who have supported their partners in impacting on society,’’ Dr. Kabu said.

Another woman who has thrived in her profession is Anita Pearl Mwinnabang, the female painter known for her superb works.

“As a painter in a male-dominated profession, I would like to dedicate this award to women who are also in such profession and I will urge them to keep defying all stereotypes,’’ she said in her speech.

Weightlifting in Ghana has been largely being male-dominated but Sandra Mensimah has made a tremendous impact in the sport having represented Ghana in some major tournaments.

“This is my first ever award as an athlete and I want to thank the organisers of the awards and It has given me so many reasons not to give up in life but to always keeping pushing. I want to encourage all women to do their best and hopefully, we can put Ghana on the world map,” she said.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions, organisers of the awards in her speech was delighted to have organized it in the era of the Coronavirus pandemic and believes this would further urge women to continue to do their best in their respective fields.

“You would agree with me that women have played a crucial in this era of the pandemic and as GOWA has done over the past years we deem it important in recognizing their effort through various initiatives and project which is targeted at alleviating hardships and also serving humanity, ’she said.

Madam Tina Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health, who was the Special Guest for the awards reiterated on the need for women to be positive for others especially the younger generation.

She urged women to continue to strive and aspire higher and do greater things to the betterment of society.

Below are the full list of winners on the night:

1. SHERO OF THE YEAR

Princess Antwi SHERO OF THE YEAR

2. WOMAN BEAUTY PAGEANT

Miss Health Ghana

3. WOMAN BEAUTY QUEEN

Phylis Vesta Boison (Miss Malaika 19)

4. WOMAN BRAND INFLUENCER

Nana Ama Mcbrown

5. WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR

Comfort Oduro Nyarko

6. WOMAN IN AGRIBUSINESS

Edith Wheatland

7. WOMAN IN FILM

Gloria Sarfo

8. WOMAN IN HEALTH

Dr. Mensah Kabu

9. WOMAN IN INNOVATION

Anita Pearl Mwinnabang

10. WOMAN IN MUSIC

Empress Gifty

11. WOMAN IN POLITICS

Nana Ama-Dokua Asiamah Adjei

12. WOMAN IN SPORTS

Sandra Mensimah

13.WOMAN RADIO PERSONALITY

Ohemaa Woyeje WOMAN

14. WOMAN SOCIAL COMMUNITY

GIST

15. WOMAN SPORT JOURNALIST

Nana Akua Amankwah

16. WOMAN YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR

Princess Duncan

17. WOMEN EMPOWERMENT TV/RADIO SHOW

Girl Vibes (ETV)

18. WOMAN MODEL

Prisca Abah

19. WOMAN VOCATIONAL INSTITUTE

GH Media Cosmetology School

20. WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)