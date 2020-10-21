Verna Natural Mineral Water, a brand of Twellium Industrial Company at the third edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) did surprise guests with lots of goodies.

Last Friday’s awards did see thriving Ghanaian women recognised for their impact on the society with top Television host Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as “Delay” walk away with the top award of the night.

The Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, was grateful to Verna Mineral Water for supporting the course for recognizing women who through their little way are making a change in society.

“I am grateful to all sponsors who came on board and especially Verna Mineral Water for headlining this year’s event.

“Is our prayer that all our sponsors do join for the fourth edition next year as well as other programmes of Askof Productions, ” she said.

Other partners for this year’s awards ceremony include Unilever Ghana, McBerry, GEM Media, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Assor World, AZ Code, among others.