Versatile Ghanaian music act, Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh Marries Long-time Girlfriend

Versatile Ghanaian music act, Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh, popularly known in showbiz circles as Sparqlyn, has finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Adepa.

The news of their marriage surfaced on social media after some beautiful photos from the ceremony hit social media.

The marriage ceremony happened in the capital and was attended by close family members of Sparqlyn and his new wife, Adepa.

Also, some of the respected industry players and close associates of Sparqlyn and Adepa showed up in their numbers to share in the joy of the newly-married couple on their special day.

Currently, the couple had been blessed with two adorable kids.

Well, the marriage ceremony between the two was one that was a long time coming, looking at how the musician in various instances professed his love for his newlywedded wife.

In some interviews he granted before their marriage ceremony, Sparqlyn, formerly called “Kele” when he was with the music group Dunsin, disclosed that his wife had been one of the strongest pillars in his musical journey.

Adepa played a lead character role in the music video for the hit single “Fefeefe”, released by Dunsin in the year 2016.

The chart-topping single “Fefeefe” contributed to the group being nominated for the Music Group of the Year category at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The crooner of the “Your Body” song also indicated that his one and only Adepa has been one of the people who motivated him to work hard and feed music lovers with quality songs all these years.