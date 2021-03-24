Versatile gospel artiste, Donny Cross has released a single titled ‘repent’ with a call on Ghanaian gospel musicians to focus more on spreading the gospel of Christ than acquiring wealth to display on social media.

The song admonishes Christians to repent from their sins and live their lives to please the creator.

Donny Cross further creates awareness of rapture as described in the Holy Bible, saying living a righteous life was very necessary in this end time.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times after the release of the song, the talented singer stated that he was inspired by the power bestowed upon his life by God to lead Christians unto the path of righteousness through song ministration.

He acknowledged the fact that though he had his shortcomings as a human being, he would continue to do his best to live an exemplary life to encourage his fans and the world at large about the possibility of living a Christ-like life.

He bemoaned that since many Ghanaian gospel artists saw the venture as a money-making avenue, they have rather placed priority on their brand and appearance than the kind of message they preached in their songs.

“Today, all most of our gospel musicians care about is how to make more money, live luxurious lives, and showing off their wealth on social media.

It saddens me that these people who are supposed to preach the gospel through their songs have rather deviated.

How then can they easily encourage the world to accept Christ and live according to his doctrines? Jesus said emphatically that you either go primarily with him so that money becomes secondary or go primarily with money and forget him totally,” he lamented.

Growing up, Donny Cross mentioned that he enjoyed the songs of the likes of Yaw Sarpong and other humble gospel musicians, including Elder Mireku, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Cindy Thompson among others, adding that about three decades ago, the story about gospel music in Ghana was quite different and commendable.

Source: Ghanaian Times