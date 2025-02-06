Veteran Actor Patrick Doyle Slams Mercy Chinwo in Legal Feud with Ex-Record Label Boss

The legal battle between popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former record label boss, Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as Eezeetee, has taken a dramatic turn with veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle entering the fray.

Doyle has launched a scathing critique of Chinwo, accusing her of tarnishing Christian ethics and employing manipulative tactics to damage Eezeetee’s reputation.

In a strongly worded statement, Doyle described Chinwo’s actions as a “big blot on Christian ethics,” claiming her behavior in the ongoing dispute paints her as “vile and manipulative.” He argued that her efforts to publicly discredit Eezeetee reveal a calculated attempt to achieve what he termed her “less-than-noble intent.”

The conflict, which has been unfolding in both legal and social media arenas, stems from Chinwo’s allegations that Eezeetee deceived her into signing a contract in 2017 and later replaced it with another agreement in 2019 without providing her a copy. She has also accused him of financial mismanagement, particularly regarding royalties from streaming platforms.

What began as a contractual disagreement has escalated into a heated public feud. Chinwo recently added fuel to the fire by releasing a video alleging that Eezeetee was behind rumors spread by bloggers claiming that fellow gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey fathered her child. This explosive accusation has further polarized public opinion, with fans and industry insiders divided over the matter.

Doyle, however, remains unimpressed by Chinwo’s public relations efforts. He dismissed her attempts to sway public sentiment, stating, “No amount of PR will count in the court of law.” He urged Eezeetee to remain steadfast in pursuing the legal case, expressing confidence that the record label boss would ultimately be vindicated.

“I urge the record label boss to stay the litigation course because his eventual vindication is sure,” Doyle asserted, emphasizing his belief in the judicial process over court-of-public-opinion tactics.

As the legal battle continues, the feud has sparked broader conversations about ethics, accountability, and the complexities of artist-label relationships in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. With both sides digging in, the case shows no signs of resolution anytime soon, leaving fans and observers eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this unfolding drama.