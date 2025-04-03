Veteran Actor Segun Arinze Hails Uzor Arukwe as Nollywood’s Rising Star

Nollywood veteran Segun Arinze has anointed actor Uzor Arukwe as the industry’s most compelling talent following his breakout performance in the romantic drama Love in Every Word.

The endorsement from Arinze, a 35-year screen icon, spotlights Arukwe’s rapid ascent in Africa’s largest film sector.

“He is the biggest deal right now,” Arinze told journalists during a recent interview, praising Arukwe’s nuanced portrayal in the box office hit. “He did so well in that film. I’m happy for him because he’s worked his way up the ladder.” The remarks have ignited social media discussions, with fans and critics alike applauding Arukwe’s transition from supporting roles to leading-man status.

Arukwe’s performance in Love in Every Word—a story exploring emotional vulnerability in relationships—marks a career pivot for the actor, previously known for gritty roles in crime thrillers like Living in Bondage: Breaking Free. Industry analysts note his casting reflects Nollywood’s push to diversify narratives beyond its classic family and gangster tropes.

The film’s success, buoyed by strong streaming numbers on platforms like Netflix and Showmax, underscores Nigeria’s growing influence in global African storytelling. Released in May, it has trended in seven countries, according to Netflix’s weekly viewership rankings.

Arinze’s public endorsement carries symbolic weight in an industry where veteran actors often serve as gatekeepers. His career arc—from 1990s action films to recent directorial ventures—parallels Nollywood’s evolution from low-budget video productions to polished cinema attracting international investors.

The praise also highlights a generational baton-passing at a pivotal moment. With Nollywood contributing 2.3% to Nigeria’s GDP and exports surging 15% annually, per 2023 PwC data, fresh faces like Arukwe are critical to sustaining growth. Yet challenges persist: piracy remains rampant, and infrastructure gaps limit production quality.

As streaming giants pour resources into African content, Arukwe’s rise signals Nollywood’s capacity to cultivate homegrown stars capable of anchoring global franchises. For an industry long criticized for prioritizing quantity over craft, such transitions may finally shift the narrative—one compelling performance at a time.