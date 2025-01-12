Veteran Boxer Abdul Malik Jabir Returns to the Ring with Victory at Nana’s Promotion Event

Veteran Ghanaian boxer Abdul Malik Jabir, popularly known as Bukom Snake, made a stunning return to the boxing ring at Nana’s Promotion event on December 28, 2024, where he triumphed over the younger Enoch Lamptey.

Jabir, who began his boxing career in 1999, had considered stepping away from the sport but made a comeback that thrilled his loyal Bukom Boxing fans. His victory over Lamptey was a reminder of his enduring skill and experience in the ring.

“I’m back, and I will prove them wrong. I’m back!” Jabir confidently declared after his win.

Matchmaker Augustus Dodoo has since praised Jabir’s performance, noting that his experience and techniques are a valuable resource for the younger generation of boxers. Many of the emerging fighters are learning important ring tricks and strategies from the veteran, and Jabir is expected to have more fights in the coming months.