Veteran Ghanaian Musicians Sell Out UK Shows Faster Than Younger Acts – Bizzle

Mr Berny Sarfo, a well-known Ghanaian UK-based promoter also known as Bizzle, says selling events with experienced musicians is more easier and faster than with ‘younger’ ones in the UK.

There have been discussions in the entertainment industry about why some Ghanaian artists struggle to fill arenas in the UK.

This has sparked a debate about whether a Ghanaian artist can fill the over 30,000-person O2 Arena in London, which has received mixed reactions.

Speaking in an interview with 3Music TV in Accra, Mr. Sarfo, who is the CEO of Bizzle Entertainment, said that veteran musicians like Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, and KK Fosu, among others, sell shows easily than current top stars currently.

“People do often come out for veteran artists in the United Kingdom if you compare them with the current chart toppers. You would have to put in massive work to sell young Ghanaian artists. So the older artists tend to have more successful shows than the younger ones,” he said.

When asked if a current Ghanaian top artist could fill the main O2 Arena, Bizzle said it would be difficult for any artist to achieve that at the moment but could be in the near future.

He stressed the need for unity among UK Ghanaian promoters so that they can help grow Ghanaian artists and also develop their fan bases in the diaspora.

Bizzle also highlighted the gap between artistes, fans and promoters, stating the need for some kind of strong connections to ensure events are successful.

Bizzle has been one of the top-notch Ghanaian promoters in the UK, organising some successful shows, including Afroflex, Amakye Dede live in London, Asakaa UK concert, KK Fosu live in London, among others.

He has also worked with some of Ghana’s finest artists, including Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, Medikal, Beeztrap, Shatta Wale, Fameye, and Asakaa Boys, just to mention a few.