Veteran Ghanaian Politician Calls for Unity Beyond Partisanship in Governance

Veteran politician and former regional minister Kojo Yankah has issued a powerful critique of partisanship in Ghana’s governance, urging regional leaders to rise above political, ethnic, and religious divisions in their leadership.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS), Yankah drew from his own experience as a regional minister, underscoring the need for inclusive leadership that serves all people, regardless of their party affiliation, ethnicity, or religious background.

“In all the regions, there are various types of classes of people: people in parties, people in religions, people in ethnic groups,” Yankah explained, emphasizing that a regional leader must be seen as a national figure who transcends the narrow interests of any particular group.

Reflecting on his own tenure as a regional minister, Yankah shared insights into how he navigated the complexities of governance in diverse regions. “It is that attitude that helped me to operate in the Ashanti Region very successfully, in my opinion. I think I also did the same in the Central Region while I was there,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of fostering unity across different communities.

His comments come at a time when partisanship and favoritism continue to be major concerns in Ghana’s political environment, especially at the regional level. The legacy of regional ministers who prioritize national unity over political loyalties is crucial in ensuring that all citizens are represented fairly.

Yankah’s call to move beyond partisanship resonates strongly as the country continues to grapple with issues of political polarization. His reminder that regional leaders must consider themselves as figures for all people, rather than representatives of just one party or group, is a timely plea for more inclusive and unifying leadership in Ghana’s governance.

His words also highlight the broader challenge of addressing political divisiveness, with the hope that more leaders will embrace the values of inclusivity and fairness in order to unite the country, ensuring that governance works for all Ghanaians, regardless of their background.