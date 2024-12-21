Veteran Highlife Artist Kwaisey Pee Speaks Out on Struggles with Modern Music Industry

Veteran Highlife artist Kwaisey Pee has shared his frustrations with the current state of the Ghanaian music industry, revealing the challenges he has faced while attempting to revive his career.

In a candid interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, the artist expressed his disappointment with the industry’s resistance to his efforts and the cold reception he has received from younger artists.

“The industry feels colder now,” Kwaisey Pee said, lamenting the lack of appreciation for his experience and legacy. Despite his attempts to collaborate with emerging talents, he feels ignored. “I’ve been trying to collaborate with some of these young artists, but they just ignore me. It’s like they don’t value the experience and history that people like me bring to the table,” he added.

Kwaisey Pee, renowned for his smooth vocals and classic Highlife hits, has found it difficult to regain his footing after taking a break from the spotlight. His attempts to offer guidance and share his wealth of experience with the next generation have not been well-received. “Some of them see my advice as criticism, but it’s not,” he explained. “I’m only trying to share my experience to help them avoid the mistakes I’ve seen over the years.”

This disconnect, according to the artist, has only intensified as time has passed. “The more I speak up, the more they distance themselves from me,” Kwaisey Pee said. “It’s frustrating because I genuinely want to contribute to the growth of the industry.”

The musician’s frustrations are compounded by his deep love for Highlife music, a genre he feels is being overshadowed in today’s music scene. “Highlife is the foundation of everything we’re hearing now,” he said. “These young artists could benefit from tapping into that history, but it’s as if they’ve forgotten where it all started.”

Kwaisey Pee’s remarks highlight the challenges faced by veteran artists as they navigate the changing dynamics of the modern music industry, where new voices and trends often take precedence over established legacies.