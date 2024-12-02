Veteran Journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Predicts Victory for NPP in December 2024 Elections

Veteran journalist and political commentator Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has expressed optimism about a decisive victory for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana’s upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.

In a recent Facebook post, Baako, who serves as the Editor-in-Chief of The New Crusading GUIDE newspaper, shared his outlook on the political climate leading up to the polls. He noted that two weeks ago, his analysis suggested a possible runoff in the presidential race, with the NPP securing a majority of seats in Parliament. However, he indicated that his latest assessment points to the possibility of a first-round victory for the NPP in the presidential race.

“When I looked into my crystal ball two weeks ago, it seemed like a runoff in the presidential race, with the Elephant securing a majority of seats in Parliament,” Baako wrote. “But this morning’s picture suggests the possibility of a first-round triumph for the Elephant in the presidential election.”

Baako clarified that his predictions are based on his personal observations, adding, “I am neither a prophet nor a pollster.”

As Ghana approaches the polls, the race remains highly competitive, with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, expected to make a strong showing. The elections will determine both the next President of Ghana and the composition of the nation’s 276-member Parliament, which will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s future political and economic direction.