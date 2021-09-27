Veteran Journalist Gerald Agama passes on

Gerald Agama, a retired journalist of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), has passed on.

Kenneth Edem Agama, the deceased’s son, told the GNA at his residence in Ho, that he suffered a leg infection about a week ago and was sent to hospital on Sunday after it got worse.

GNA was told he died on Monday, September 27, 2021.

His family said medical reports revealed he was diabetic.

He had served at the Aflao and head office of the News Agency in Accra and was known for his multilingual prowess and love for beautification plants.

Mr. Maxwell Awumah, Volta Regional Manager of the Agency described him as a versatile journalist, who understood the “temperature” of every story.

The late Agama was 73 and had two children.