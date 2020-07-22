Mr Kwaku Osei Bonsu, a Veteran Journalist, has urged the media to strive for objectivity and accuracy in their reportage as the nation prepares for the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

“What is at stake is the future of the nation. Our prospects and the choices that we will make will be based on the information we have,” he said.

Mr Bonsu, the out-going Acting Director of Editorial of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), was speaking at a send-off ceremony held in his honour after 28 years of service to the nation through the GNA.

He rose through the ranks to become the Ag Director of Editorial, covered key local and international assignments and was the Presidential Correspondence during Former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s Administration.

Mr Bonsu said beyond the duty of journalists to report accurately was the crucial responsibility to ensure national cohesion and peace, especially in the election year.

“As you cover the election, refuse to be manipulated, resist the pressures of your own opinions and ensure fair and balanced reportage,” Mr Bonsu said.

He commended the staff for their support and hard work during his tenure, and urged them to rally in unity behind the incoming Director of Editorial, Mrs Beatrice Akua Savage, and remain supportive and disciplined to maintain the gains made.

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the GNA, praised Mr Bonsu for his support to the growth of the Agency and his exemplary leadership.

“Mr Osei Bonsu has been a great advisor and a pillar of support to me, the Editorial Staff and the Agency in totality. His exemplary leadership is worthy of emulation,” he said.

Mr Owusu said his special touch when dealing with various issues, even when those issues proved to be difficult, was highly commendable.

He urged the staff to aim towards impacting people positively, which was one of the legacies of the out-going Director of Editorial, work hard and take their assigned roles seriously to achieve more laurels for the Agency.

He wished Mr Bonsu well in his retirement and said the Agency would always contact him for his good counsel.

Mrs Beatrice Akua Savage, incoming Director of Editorial, urged the staff to emulate the good examples by Mr Bonsu and rally together in unity towards the progress of the Agency.

“For the objectives of the Agency to be achieved, it is important that we apply the excellent tutorials, principles and discipline Mr Bonsu is leaving us with,” she said.

She urged the staff to be committed to duty and avoid underhand schemes against each other to ensure a strong and united front.

The General Manager presented an undisclosed amount of money to Mr Bonsu while the Newsroom and Home Desk presented assorted items with a citation that read: “The Editorial Department of the Ghana News Agency is much richer by your 28 years of distinguished service. With gratitude and love, we pray for God’s grace, strength and peace for you in your next chapter of life. Ayekoo!”

