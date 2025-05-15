Veteran Nigerian Journalist Bukola Agbakaizu Dies On Air

Abeokuta, Nigeria – The Nigerian media community is mourning the sudden death of veteran broadcaster Bukola Agbakaizu, who collapsed while preparing for her afternoon news bulletin at Ogun State Television (OGTV) on Monday.

The 52-year-old journalist was pronounced dead upon arrival at Federal Medical Centre, despite frantic efforts to revive her.

Agbakaizu’s unexpected passing has sent shockwaves through journalism circles, where she was respected both for her professional dedication and union activism. As Vice Chairperson of the OGTV Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and an ex-officio member of the chapel’s executive, she played an active role in advocating for media workers’ rights.

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) remembered Agbakaizu as a pioneering figure who championed both journalistic excellence and the welfare of women in the profession. Colleagues described her as a consummate professional whose voice became familiar to countless households through her regular broadcasts.

Her death highlights the often-overlooked pressures faced by media professionals, particularly in Nigeria’s demanding broadcast environment. While the exact cause of death remains undisclosed, the incident has renewed discussions about workplace health and safety standards in newsrooms across the country.

Agbakaizu leaves behind two children and her elderly mother. Colleagues at OGTV have established a memorial at her workstation, where flowers and condolence messages continue to accumulate. The station has announced plans for a special tribute broadcast to honor her decades of service to journalism in Ogun State.

As arrangements begin for her funeral, media organizations across Nigeria are paying tribute to a journalist whose career embodied the ideals of public service broadcasting. Her passing represents not just a personal tragedy for her family, but a significant loss for Nigeria’s media landscape at a time when experienced, principled journalists are most needed.