Veteran Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke has died

Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke has passed away, according to an announcement made by her colleague Joseph Okechukwu on his verified Twitter account.

The news of her death has left Okechukwu shattered and at a loss for words. He expressed his grief and shared that he had been planning to pay for her flight ticket to complete a project they had started together, only to learn that she had passed away the previous night.

Okechukwu described Cynthia Okereke as a wonderful, decent, and lovely soul whom he had known for over 20 years. He expressed his shock and hoped to eventually recover from the devastating news. He also reflected on the fleeting nature of life, emphasizing how quickly things can change.

It’s worth mentioning that Cynthia Okereke had previously been kidnapped in Enugu, along with fellow actor Clemson Cornel. Fortunately, they were released unharmed by their abductors a few days after being reported missing.