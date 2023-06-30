Veteran Nollywood Actress Iyabo Oko reported dead

Iyabo Oko

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi professionally known as Iyabo Oko, has reportedly passed on.

Her daughter, Bisi Aisha, announced on Facebook today, saying that the actress died on Wednesday evening.

“May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy”, she wrote.

Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako also confirmed her death.

On her Instagram page, Daramola-Salako wrote: “And finally we lost her.. rip Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best.”

She was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.Sidikat had stage names such as “Iyabo Oko” “Apoti Aje” Sisi Mama”.

Last year, one of her daughters, Olamide, disclosed that her mother was diagnosed with ischaemic stroke about five years ago but kept her health issues away from the public.

Yoruba Nollywood stars including Foluke Daramola, Iyabo Ojo, Bolaji Amusan, Mercy Aigbe and Biodun Okeowo, others assisted financially in the past.

