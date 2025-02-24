Veteran Strategist Andrew Akoto Ascends to Top Role at KPMG Ghana

KPMG Ghana has appointed Andrew Akoto, a three-decade veteran of the global consulting giant, as its new Country Managing Partner, signaling a strategic bet on internal leadership to drive expansion in one of West Africa’s most dynamic markets.

Akoto, widely recognized for his cross-sector expertise, steps into the role after most recently serving as Partner and Head of Advisory, where he spearheaded the firm’s Risk and Management Consulting division.

Observers note Akoto’s promotion underscores KPMG’s focus on anchoring its African growth strategy on leaders with deep regional insight. His tenure has spanned pivotal advisory roles for clients in energy, mining, telecommunications, and financial services—sectors central to Ghana’s economic ambitions. Colleagues describe him as a collaborative leader who prioritizes mentorship, having cultivated teams delivering high-stakes projects in governance, risk management, and forensic accounting.

“Andrew’s institutional knowledge is unmatched,” remarked a longtime industry analyst familiar with KPMG’s operations. “His ability to bridge private-sector efficiency with public-sector challenges, especially in donor-funded initiatives, positions him uniquely for this moment.” Beyond client work, Akoto has held influential roles in shaping the firm’s regional frameworks, advocating for adaptive strategies in fast-evolving markets.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and certified internal auditor, Akoto’s credentials reflect a career built on technical rigor. Yet insiders emphasize his reputation for “pragmatic innovation”—a trait likely to be tested as KPMG navigates Ghana’s complex regulatory landscape and competition for multinational clients.

The appointment arrives amid heightened demand for consulting services tied to sustainability and digital transformation across Africa. Akoto’s track record in tech advisory and governance reform suggests KPMG aims to position itself as a partner for both government modernization and corporate scalability. As one Accra-based financial consultant put it, “This isn’t just a leadership change—it’s a statement about where KPMG sees the next decade of growth.”

With Akoto at the helm, the firm appears poised to deepen its influence in shaping Ghana’s economic narrative, balancing global best practices with localized solutions. The move also reinforces a broader trend of African firms elevating homegrown talent to steer regional operations—a shift increasingly viewed as critical to long-term relevance on the continen