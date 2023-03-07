Veterans draw applause at 66th Independence Parade.

Members of the Veteran Administration Ghana (VAG) drew loud applause from spectators when they joined the march-past at the 66th Independence Day Parade in Ho.

The “Old Soldiers” became the toast of the celebration as the gathering, including officers in active service continuously cheered them on with shouts of “Old Soldier never dies”.

Uniformed in their customed brown khaki fatigues, the veterans marched in the searing heat, as a show of patriotism for a country they once actively served.

The 66th Independence Day celebration was on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”.

The day marked exactly 66 years since Ghana attained independence from British colonial rule.

On parade at the Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre, located at Adaklu-Tsrefe, near Ho, were 64 officers and 1,042 men from various security agencies.

A contingent from seven senior high schools (SHS) and basic schools in the Ho municipality and Adaklu District, and representatives of voluntary organisations also formed part of the parade.

Over 5,000 people, including the Diplomatic Corp, Ministers of State, Municipal and District Chief Executives, students, and Ghanaians from parts of the country took part in the anniversary celebration graced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President of Guinea Bissau, Mr Umaro Sissoco Embalo, also the Chairman of the Economic Community West African States (ECOWA) was the special guest at the parade.

The parade was characterised by cultural performances from students and displays by the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Airforce.